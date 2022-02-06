For over a month now, WWE audiences have watched as Alexa Bliss’ fiend-like character has gone through “therapy” in an effort to return to RAW. It’s been speculated that this will lead to an in-person return of Bliss, possibly as her previous “twisted bliss”, “5 ft. of fury” character.

Although, according to Fightful Select, fans may have to wait for several more weeks before we see Alexa Bliss back competing in live-action. WWE has reportedly filmed 9 total segments, two of which have already made it to television.

It’s possible the company could show more than one segment during an episode of RAW, and it is also possible that the company decides to nix one or several of the segments to better align with their plans for WrestleMania 38.

Bliss underwent a shift in character following the cinematic match between Braun Strowman and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at Extreme Rules in 2020. She would eventually betray The Fiend in his match against Randy Orton on Night Two of WrestleMania 37. Wyatt was released by WWE a few months later.

There’s no word yet on when Alexa Bliss will officially make her live return to WWE, but we will keep you updated.

Though the reception online for her fiendish character may be mixed, Alexa Bliss took to social media and encouraged viewers to be patient to see where the narrative goes.

“Sometimes you need to just be patient & see how things play out…,” Alexa wrote.

