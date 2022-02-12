It looks as though WWE hasn’t let up their interest in the current AEW TBS Champion, Jade Cargill.

According to Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men podcast, it’s “a fact” that people in WWE are still interested in her, especially now that they’ve gotten to see what she can do on TV. However, just earlier this month, the TBS Champion spoke with Chris Jericho on his Talk Is Jericho podcast and revealed that she did have an offer from WWE before making the decision to sign with All Elite Wrestling.

“They wanted me,” she stated. “The problem they had mixed feelings about was, like I mentioned, I don’t need wrestling; I don’t need to do this. A lot of people, especially at the tryout, they need this, this is how they feed their families. They’ve been doing this forever, and for them to get to this point, they would give any and everything to do it. So they were like, ‘we want you, we are going to sign you. But we are kind of worried about how bad you want this, we are not just some reality show.’

“He was like, ‘also, you have a child.’ And I was like, ‘yeah, I do,’ and they were like, ‘what are you going to do?’ Because at the time my daughter was two. I was like, ‘well, thankfully, because I have money, we can pay a tutor to help tutor my child being that we have to relocate to Orlando.’ So I was like, ‘I can do that. I can have a 24-hour nanny.’

“But they were grilling me about it, to which I was kind of put off. Because I was like, ‘my spouse can travel with me wherever we go, this could be easy for me. I have thought about all the precautions to this, I have been warned about the traveling. I get it.’ He was like, ‘yeah, yeah, yeah. I get what you’re saying, but this is your family now, I want you to know that.’ I was like, ‘I get it, I totally understand that, and I have thought about it, and I want it. I’ve been training for this, this is what I want.’

“They sent the contract, they wanted me to do it, but then AEW came about. I came here, got the experience, and I felt calm,” Jade Cargill said. “It made me feel at ease about the decision I wanted to make. I didn’t have to relocate, I felt at home. I could call the owner of our company and talk to him, and he knew my name. He knew my purpose, he knew that I wanted to do this, and that mattered to me. I wasn’t just a number. He knew exactly who I was, and that made me feel comfortable.

“And yes, the other company was pissed off that they sent me this 100-page contract. But I made the best decision for my family, and I made the best decision for myself. I mean, look at me. I don’t think I would be anywhere close. So, I just know I made the best decision coming to this company.”

