WWE SmackDown on FOX on Friday averaged 2 million viewers in the preliminary ratings, according to Spoiler TV. It was the lowest preliminary audience for the show so far this year, however it faced competition from the Olympics Opening Ceremony, which averaged 9.5 million viewers against SmackDown.

SmackDown scored a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demo. In the demo, it was #2 for the night, behind the Olympics Opening Ceremony.

The first hour averaged 1.998 million viewers, while the second hour was up slightly to 2.003 million. Both hours averaged a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo.

The final viewership is usually up around 3-7%, so the viewership that will be released on Monday afternoon should be in the 2.06 million – 2.14 million range.

Stay tuned for more.

