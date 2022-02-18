The WWE Elimination Chamber go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX will air tonight, taped last week from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

You can click here for full spoilers from last week’s taping. The show was taped due to WWE traveling to Saudi Arabia for Elimination Chamber.

The following matches and segments were taped for tonight’s show:

* Face-off segment with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg

* Ricochet vs. Sheamus

* Sami Zayn vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura with the title on the line

* Ivar vs. SmackDown Tag team Champion Jimmy Uso

* Promo segment featuring Drew McIntyre with Madcap Moss and Happy Baron Corbin

* Elimination Chamber contract signing for Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Sonya Deville and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte

