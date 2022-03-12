It was reported earlier this week by Deadline that a live-action TV Series based on the God of War video game franchise may soon be in the works. Amazon’s Prime Video studios are in negotiations to make a series based on the widely popular mythology-themed game.

Upon hearing the news, former WWE star Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman) took to social media with a photo of his Halloween costume when he dressed as Kratos from GoW.

“So I hear there looking for a #Kratos for the new #GodOfWar series!!!!!!! Tag the people below and let them know!!!!,” Scherr wrote as the caption.

Creators of The Expanse show, Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, and The Wheel of Time executive producer/showrunner Rafe Judkins will work alongside Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions while crating the show. It is expected that Amazon and Sony will co-produce the project together.

Scherr last performed as part of the Control Your Narrative debut event: “CYN The Awakening: Orlando” at Tin Roof At Icon Park in Orlando, FL. It was noted in a recent press release that the March 31 live event in Dallas will be the promotion’s first TV taping.

You can see Scherr’s post below:

