Kevin Owens kicked off this week’s RAW by impersonating WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin. Although the segment was widely praised on social media, AEW announcer Taz brought up how it was similar to Don Callis stepping out to Kenny Omega’s theme music during the AEW Revolution Buy-In Show.

A fan responding to Taz pointed out that similar parody segments have been done multiple times in pro wrestling history. This led to Taz calling out WWE’s creative team of “76,000 writers” to be more original with their ideas.

And Chris Candido came out dressed like me to my music and that was probably mid 90s… obviously it’s not nothing new, but it was just done so recently. I would expect more from a company with 76,000 writers. 🤷🏽‍♂️

Finally, a ticked off Taz blasted another fan for stating that Vince McMahon lives “rent-free” in his head. The fan has since deleted the tweet.

Oh please get the f–k out of here dude! I’m just trying to have some fun with fans on here. Here is a history lesson, I quit their company. my choice…do the math. Very ridiculous statement by you. And I don’t need your disingenuous b------t ‘all due respect’. Have a nice day!

Kevin Owens will host a KO Show with Steve Austin on Night One of WrestleMania 38.

