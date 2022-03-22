Kevin Owens trolled fans by impersonating WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin on this week’s WWE RAW. As seen in the videos below, Owens kicked off RAW by stepping out to Austin’s theme music, wearing Austin’s iconic “Austin 3:16” shirt, to go with a bald cap, cut-off jeans and knee braces.

Owens then proceeded to mimic Austin’s catchphrases, including “Gimme a hell yeah!” and “What?” before talking about how he plans to embarrass the Texas Rattlesnake at WrestleMania 38. Owens even tricked the crowd into thinking Austin was coming out for real by hitting Austin’s theme music again, only to start laughing at and taunting the disappointed fans at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL.

Owens then tried to end the segment by having the ring crew toss him a few beers for a beer bash, but instead kept dropping the cans. When a crew member entered the ring to hand him a beer, Owens nailed him with a Stunner and then gave him a beer bash. Owens then stepped over the ring crew member and posed in the corner, continuing his best Stone Cold impersonation.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley was tweeting live during RAW, and was impressed by Owens’ impersonation of his former tag team partner. You can see Foley’s tweet below.

Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show last week, Austin recounted the story of his first-ever meeting with Kevin Owens in 2005, and why Owens had gained his respect over the years. You can click here to read those comments. Austin will be a guest on The KO Show on Night One of WrestleMania 38.

MAN, I LOVE THIS TYPE OF THING! Great job by KO to open the show!#RAW @FightOwensFight — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 22, 2022

