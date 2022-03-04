AEW has officially announced a brand new YouTube series that is being created by popular indie wrestler and former WWE Network personality, RJ City.

The series will be known as, “RJ City’s Road To AEW Revolution,” and it is set to commence tomorrow. There were no details about what the series will entail but it will be geared towards Sunday’s PPV, which takes place in Orlando, Florida.

AEW made the announcement via their Twitter account, stating:

“Brand New Series: @RJ City1’s Road To Revolution debuts TOMORROW on YouTube.com/AEW!”

During the recent media call, Tony Khan spoke in detail about how he wants to keep developing things to engage fans, revealing that AEW is working with RJ City right now to create content heading into this weekend.

“Something else, I don’t know if I have mentioned it to anybody,” Tony said. “This might be the first time I am breaking it here. In Jacksonville right now is a content creator who I really like, RJ City, who I think does a great job developing content. And I had seen him doing some stuff in other places.

“We are on the road to Revolution and it’s such a big event and I am part of the IWC, like pretty much everybody on this call is part of the Internet Wrestling Community. And I have been since I was a very small child on dial-up internet, and it’s still a big part of me. I thought his stuff was great, he popped me. So he’s here to create content on the road to Revolution, and that’s more great stuff we can do to engage with the fans, as we try to get people pumped up for Dynamite tonight.”

To quote this article, please give a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Brand New Series: @RJCity1’s Road To Revolution debuts TOMORROW on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB! pic.twitter.com/Yp9HeGBaLa — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 4, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]