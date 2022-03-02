AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan is set to make his “massive announcement” during tonight’s Dynamite on TBS, and the rumor mill is full of speculation on what the announcement will be.

Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian noted that a source told him how “in many circles, it’s believed AEW and HBO Max have agreed to a deal.”

Zarian also noted that his source mentioned AEW has secured access to the catalog, or tape library, of an “International Pro Wrestling Promotion” but no other details were provided.

This is interesting as some sort of streaming deal for AEW has been rumored, but not confirmed.

Khan has indicated that his announcement is not related to any individual talent acquisition, and that it has to do with a new business deal for AEW. He recently stated that he could not reveal details because the AEW legal team has him under NDAs (Non-Disclosure Agreements) until everything was finalized, but he said it will be a big deal for pro wrestling. Khan also said AEW has been “working on something that’s going to be really great for the fans and the wrestlers, and it’s going to be awesome.”

“Nobody knows what it is. It’s going to be something very important in the wrestling business. It’s not one particular piece of talent, it’s something very special and I’m excited about it,” he stated last month.

Khan added on Busted Open Radio last week, “I promise you something big is coming. It’s not like ‘The First Dance’ where I can put a date and a time and a place on it and say that I know exactly when, but it is like ‘The First Dance’ in that I know something big and important is coming to AEW and I’m very excited about it. It’s a little bit different than anything we’ve done before, but it’s going to be awesome.”

Stay tuned for more and be sure to join us tonight at 8pm ET for live AEW Dynamite coverage.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]