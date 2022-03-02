The AEW Revolution go-home edition of Dynamite on TBS will air live tonight from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Tonight’s Dynamite will feature the “massive announcement” from AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan, plus the final build for Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Thunder Rosa and Mercedes Martinez vs. Jamie Hayter and AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker

* Tag Team Casino Battle Royale to determine which team will join reDRagon and AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express at Revolution

* AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page, John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish

* Tony Khan reveals his “massive announcement”

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]