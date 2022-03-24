Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite drew 1.046 million viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 5.34% from last week’s St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode, which drew 993,000 viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.41 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 7.89% from last week’s 0.38 rating. This week’s 0.41 key demographic rating represents 535,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 7.86% from last week’s 496,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.38 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #3 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.41 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #6 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #35 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #52 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite audience broke 1 million for the first time since February 23. The show has had at least 1 million viewers for 6 out of 12 episodes so far this year. This was Dynamite’s highest key demo rating and total viewership since February 9. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 5.34% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 7.89% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 38.18% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was up 36.66% from the previous year. The 2021 episode went head-to-head with WWE NXT.

The NBA game between the Lakers and the 76ers on ESPN topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.52 rating, also drawing 1.524 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night in viewership on cable with 3.702 million viewers, also ranking #4 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.31 key demo rating.

Survivor on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 5.350 million viewers. Survivor also topped the night in the 18-49 key demographic with a 0.84 rating.

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite aired live from the HEB Center in Cedar Park, TX, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – CM Punk vs. Dax Harwood in the opener and Punk’s first appearance since defeating MJF at Revolution, an appearance by new AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa, Adam Cole vs. Jay Lethal, Red Velvet vs. Leyla Hirsch in their 1-1 Rubber Match with Kris Statlander banned from ringside, Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley vs. The Varsity Blondes, MJF speaking for the first time since costing Wardlow the TNT Title, eight-man Tornado Tag Team action with Private Party, The Butcher and The Blade vs. The Hardys, Sting and Darby Allin, plus Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (TBS premiere episode)

January 12 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 1.032 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 26 Episode: 1.100 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 2 Episode: 954,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 1.129 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 869,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 23 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 966,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 945,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 16 Episode: 993,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 23 Episode: 1.046 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 30 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode

