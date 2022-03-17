Wednesday’s live St. Patrick’s Day edition of AEW Dynamite drew 993,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 5.08% from last week’s post-Revolution episode, which drew 945,000 viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.38 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 5.0% from last week’s 0.40 rating. This week’s 0.38 key demographic rating represents 496,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 3.87% from last week’s 516,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.40 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #6 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.38 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #1 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #52 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #50 ranking.

Wednesday’s St. Patrick’s Day Slam audience was in the middle of what the show has been doing since the move to TBS in January, as it was the sixth-best viewership out of eleven episodes. The key demo rating was the fourth-lowest since the move to TBS. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 5.08% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 5.0% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 35.7% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was up 29.3% from the previous year. The 2021 episode went head-to-head with WWE NXT, and was also the St. Patrick’s Day Slam show.

The NCAA game between Notre Dame and Rutgers on TruTV topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.66 rating, also drawing 2.206 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night in viewership on cable with 3.442 million viewers, ranking #7 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.31 key demo rating.

Chicago Fire on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.656 million viewers, also drawing a 0.75 key demo rating for the #2 spot. Survivor on CBS topped the night in the 18-49 key demographic with a 0.82 rating, also drawing 5.062 million viewers for the #4 spot in viewership.

Wednesday’s St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite aired live from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, TX, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – Adam Cole and reDRagon vs. AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page and AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express in the opener, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson vs. Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta, AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky defending against Wardlow, Chris Jericho hosting the Jericho Appreciation Society Commencement, The Hardys vs. Private Party, and Britt Baker defending the AEW Women’s World Title against new champion Thunder Rosa in a Steel Cage match, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (TBS premiere episode)

January 12 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 1.032 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 26 Episode: 1.100 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 2 Episode: 954,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 1.129 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 869,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 23 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 966,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 945,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 16 Episode: 993,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 23 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode

