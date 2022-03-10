Wednesday’s live post-Revolution edition of AEW Dynamite drew 945,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 2.17% from last week’s Revolution go-home episode, which drew 966,000 viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.40 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is up 14.28% from last week’s 0.35 rating. This week’s 0.40 key demographic rating represents 516,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 12.17% from last week’s 460,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.35 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #1 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.40 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #8 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #50 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #62 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the third-lowest audience since the move to TBS. The key demo rating was in the middle of what the show has been doing since the move from TNT – higher than four episodes and lower than four others. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 2.17% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 14.28% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 27.19% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was up 25% from the previous year. The 2021 episode was also the post-Revolution show, and went head-to-head with WWE NXT.

While AEW Dynamite on TBS topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.40 rating, also drawing 945,000 viewers, Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night in viewership on cable with 3.989 million viewers, ranking #3 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.33 key demo rating.

Chicago Fire on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 7.136 million viewers. Chicago Fire also took the #1 spot in the 18-49 key demographic with a 0.91.

Wednesday’s post-Revolution edition of AEW Dynamite aired live from the Hertz Arena in Estero, FL, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – Revolution fallout, Leyla Hirsch vs. Thunder Rosa to determine a new #1 contender to AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker, Chris Jericho addressing Eddie Kingston, Andrade El Idolo calling an emergency meeting of the AHFO Board of Directors, JD Drake and Anthony Henry vs. Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley with William Regal in their corner, AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page defending against Dante Martin, and Sammy Guevara defending the TNT Title against new champion Scorpio Sky, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (TBS premiere episode)

January 12 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 1.032 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 26 Episode: 1.100 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 2 Episode: 954,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 1.129 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 869,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 23 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 966,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 945,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 16 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode

