Tonight’s AEW Rampage episode on TNT was taped earlier this week from the Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida after AEW Dynamite went off the air. You can click here for full spoilers.

AEW has announced four matches for tonight’s show, headlined by the in-ring debut of Swerve Strickland, who will go up against Tony Nese.

The Hardy Boys will also appear on tonight’s Rampage, along with members of Team Taz, Thunder Rosa, and others.

AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s Rampage:

* Darby Allin vs. Marq Quen

* Jamie Hayter vs. Mercedes Martinez

* Keith Lee vs. QT Marshall

* Swerve Strickland vs. Tony Nese

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Rampage and be sure to join us for full coverage at 10pm ET.

