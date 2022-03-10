The March 11 edition of AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday night at the Hertz Arena in Estero, FL after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Below are full spoilers:

* Darby Allin defeated Marq Quen. After the match, the Andrade Family Office came down to confront Allin and Sting. The Hardy Boys‘ music hit and they came to the stage to make their presence known. There was a show of mutual respect between The Hardys and the team of Sting and Allin

* Jamie Hayter defeated Mercedes Martinez. Rebel was helping Hayter beat Martinez up some more until Thunder Rosa ran out with a steel chair and sent them retreating

* Keith Lee defeated QT Marshall. After the match, Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto tried to beat Lee down but he fought them both off. Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks got up from commentary and came over to double team Lee

* Swerve Strickland defeated Tony Nese. Swerve looked good in his debut

* After the taping ended, AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan came out for a show-ending promo. He thanked everyone for coming and then brought out Adam Cole, who said he should’ve been introduced as AEW World Champion tonight. He promised when AEW comes back to Fort Myers he will be champion

AEW Rampage airs every Friday night at 10pm ET on TNT.

