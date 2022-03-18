Tonight’s AEW Rampage was taped earlier this week from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas. You can click here for full spoilers from the taping.

Rampage will be headlined by Keith Lee vs. Max Caster. The show will open with The Butcher vs. Darby Allin. The full line-up for tonight looks like this:

* The Butcher vs. Darby Allin

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Red Velvet

* House of Black’s Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews and Brody King vs. Bear Country and Fuego del Sol

* Keith Lee vs. Max Caster

Rampage usually airs at 10pm ET on TNT every Friday night but tonight’s show will begin at around 11:30pm due to NCAA basketball coverage.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Rampage and join us later on for full coverage. Below is a preview for Allin vs. Butcher:

