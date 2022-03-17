Friday’s AEW Rampage episode was taped on Wednesday night from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, TX, after Dynamite went off the air. Below are full spoilers:

* Darby Allin defeated The Butcher by count out. The Andrade Family Office came down and surrounded Allin and Sting at one point until The Hardys made the save. Matt Hardy challenged The AFO to an eight-man Texas Tornado match for next week. It will be Sting, Allin and The Hardys vs. The Butcher, The Blade and Private Party

* Red Velvet defeated Leyla Hirsch. Kris Statlander came out and stopped Hirsch from using a foreign object. Velvet took advantage of the distraction and rolled Hirsch up for the win

* Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews defeated Fuego del Sol and Bear Country. Matthews pinned Fuego for the win

* Keith Lee defeated Max Caster. Lee won using his Jackhammer finisher. After the match, FTW Champion Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs attacked Lee until Swerve Strickland made the save

AEW Rampage usually airs every Friday night at 10pm on TNT, but this episode will begin around 11:30pm due to NCAA basketball coverage on TNT. AEW is advertising that Rampage will begin as soon as the NCAA tournament game ends.

