Friday’s taped post-Revolution edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 526,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 3.48% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 545,000 viewers for the Revolution go-home show.

Rampage drew a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is even with the previous week’s episode, which also drew a 0.22 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.22 key demo rating represents 282,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 1.74% from the 287,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.22 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #23 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.22 key demo rating. This is down from the previous week’s #16 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #81 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from the previous week’s #75 ranking.

Friday’s show tied with the January 14 episode as the third-lowest audience of the year, and tied with last week’s show for the fourth-lowest key demo rating of the year so far. Friday’s viewership was down 3.48% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was even with the previous week.

The ACC Tournament game between Miami and Duke on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.55 key demo rating, drawing 1.862 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.517 million viewers, ranking #11 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.28 key demo rating.

Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.140 million viewers, also drawing a 0.46 key demo rating. WWE SmackDown on FOX topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo, for the third week in a row, with a 0.57 rating, also drawing 2.226 million viewers.

Friday’s taped post-Revolution edition of Rampage aired at 10pm on TNT, from the Hertz Arena in Estero, FL. The show featured the following line-up advertised ahead of time with full spoilers available – appearances by The Hardys and Team Taz members, Marq Quen vs. Darby Allin, Keith Lee vs. QT Marshall, Mercedes Martinez vs. Jamie Hayter, a promo by new AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky, and Shane Strickland debuting vs. Tony Nese, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 14 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 21 Episode: 594,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Championship Friday Beach Break episode)

February 4 Episode: 540,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 11 Episode: 549,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 18 Episode: 471,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Slam Drunk episode at 7pm)

February 25 Episode: 473,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

March 4 Episode: 545,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 11 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Revolution episode)

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode

