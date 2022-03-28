Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 425,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 6.78% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 398,000 viewers for the late timeslot.

Rampage drew a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 7.69% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.13 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.14 key demo rating represents 182,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 9.64% from the 166,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.13 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #32 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.14 key demo rating. This is up from the previous week’s #57 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #78 in viewership for the night on cable, tied with A&E’s American Justice, which also ranked #69 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.09 key demo rating. This is up from the previous week’s #95 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage drew the lowest audience, lowest key demo audience and the lowest key demo rating in the history of the show for normal timeslot airings. Friday’s viewership was up 6.78% from the previous week, which aired in the 11:30pm timeslot, and the key demo rating was up 7.69% from the previous week.

The NCAA Tournament game between Miami and Iowa State on TBS topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.71 key demo rating, also drawing 2.552 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.326 million viewers, also drawing a 0.21 key demo rating.

The NCAA game on CBS between Saint Peter’s and Purdue topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 10.181 million viewers, also drawing a 2.26 key demo rating. The North Carolina vs. UCLA NCAA game on CBS topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 2.37 rating, also drawing 8.817 million viewers.

Friday’s taped Rampage aired in the normal timeslot on TNT, and was taped earlier in the week from the HEB Center in Cedar Park, TX. The show featured the following line-up advertised ahead of time with full spoilers available – Dustin Rhodes vs. Lance Archer in the opener, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish vs. Alan “5” Angels and Preston “10” Vance, Nyla Rose vs. Madi Wrenkowski, QT Marshall presenting Hook with a “Certificate of Accomplishment”, and FTW Champion Ricky Starks defending against Swerve Strickland in the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 14 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 21 Episode: 594,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Championship Friday Beach Break episode)

February 4 Episode: 540,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 11 Episode: 549,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 18 Episode: 471,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Slam Drunk episode at 7pm)

February 25 Episode: 473,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

March 4 Episode: 545,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 11 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Revolution episode)

March 18 Episode: 398,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in late timeslot)

March 25 Episode: 425,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 1 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode

