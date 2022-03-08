Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view saw Britt Baker retain her AEW Women’s World Title over Thunder Rosa, after debuting a new-look title belt.

AEW officials reportedly changed the finish to Rosa vs. Baker multiple times in the weeks leading up to Revolution, according to Fightful Select. The match saw interference from Rebel and Jamie Hayter, allowing Baker to hit her Stomp for the pin to retain.

There’s no word on why AEW went back & forth on the finish, but they are setting up for a rematch between Rosa and Baker during the St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on March 16, which takes place in Rosa’s hometown of San Antonio.

This week’s AEW Dynamite will feature Rosa vs. Leyla Hirsch with the winner earning the next title shot from Baker.

Regarding the new AEW Women’s World Title, the new belt was produced by Belts By Dan, and it was completed in just three weeks, which is a week quicker than their previous quickest turnaround. The design was inspired by the Mid-South Wrestling North American Title. As seen in the tweet below, Dan noted that snaps and Velcro were included on the belt, and those were “champions’ choice.” It was also revealed on social media that Dan did the plating/painting and leather/snap work, but the actual design was done by Andre Dorsey. Dorsey was asked to make the belt look “Mid-South style.”

Snaps and velcro. Champions choice pic.twitter.com/uS26YiTJ7G — Belts By Dan (@BeltsByDan) March 7, 2022

Stay tuned for more on Rosa vs. Baker and the AEW Women’s World Title. You can see Baker’s photo shoot with the new belt below:

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]