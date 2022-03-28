In a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston, Wardlow weighed in on Cody Rhodes’ exit from AEW.

“I was very surprised,” Wardlow admitted. “I was very taken back by it and I’m still slightly taken back by it. I don’t really know any of the details on anything, what really led to it, how this even came about. It really just seemed like one day, everything was great and the next day, they [Cody and Brandi Rhodes] were gone.

“The only thing I can say about the situation is I’ve known Cody for three years and I’ve never once had a negative experience with him and I’ve never once seen somebody have a negative experience with him. Cody is a big reason, a big reason I’m sitting here talking to you today and I have nothing but love and respect for Cody and if his decision to leave AEW was the best decision for him and his family, I 100 percent support it.”

When asked about dream bouts, Wardlow extended an invite to WWE Champion Brock Lesnar for a match in AEW.

“I invite Brock Lesnar over to AEW anytime he wants,” Wardlow emphasized. “That’s up there on the dream list but, my dreams in AEW, Kenny Omega is at the top of that list, Andrade [El Idolo], PAC, I think those are the top three. In my opinion, those are three of the best wrestlers in the world and I live to be challenged.

“You know, I like to be challenged, I love to challenge myself. I love to see what I can accomplish, what I can overcome so I would like to step in the ring with those three to really test myself.”

Wardlow is presently in a feud with MJF. On last week’s Dynamite, MJF declared that Wardlow would be forced to sit out the remainder of his contract. The storyline continued with AEW removing Wardlow from the roster page of its official website.

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes has reportedly re-signed with WWE, and is expected to return to WWE TV imminently. He has been rumored to wrestle Seth Rollins at next weekend’s WrestleMania 38.

