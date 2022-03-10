Adam Cole made his intentions clear on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, proclaiming that he won’t stop chasing ‘Hangman’ Page until he becomes the new AEW World Champion. In the meantime, he told Hangman to find two partners for a trios match next week, which we later discovered was Jurassic Express. Adam Cole will align with his former Undisputed Era members Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish to take on the trio of ‘Hangman’ Page, Jungle Boy, & Luchasaurus.

Thunder Rosa came up short in capturing the AEW Women’s Championship at this past Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view. But despite the setback, Rosa defeated Leyla Hirsch in an eliminator match tonight and will get another show at the title at St. Patrick’s Day Slam. The show will be taking place in Thunder Rosa’s hometown of San Antonio, Texas, and it was one year ago at St. Patrick’s Day Slam 2021 that the two women had a brutal Lights Out match.

After winning the Face of the Revolution ladder match at last Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view, Wardlow earned his way to a shot at the TNT Championship. He will go one-on-one with the winner of tonight’s TNT Championship match, Scorpio Sky.

We will also see what is next for Jeff Hardy after debuting with All Elite Wrestling tonight.

You can see the full card for the St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of Dynamite below:

Adam Cole and reDRagon (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish) vs. Hangman Page and AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus)

Steel Cage Match for the AEW Women’s Championship

Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker (c)

TNT Championship

Wardlow vs. Scorpio Sky (c)

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]