A new rumor that appeared online this weekend caught the attention of WWE’s Alexa Bliss, as it claimed she had heat with a certain top WWE star.

“Bliss reportedly disliked Ronda due to her reckless in-ring style causing injuries,” it stated. “The shade thrown at Ronda from Alexa in a group chat with other WWE women confirmed the heat and the timing did see Bliss miss out on many months of action after getting banged up.”

But according to Alexa, this report was untrue and she has only one group text that she is currently keeping up with.

“This is quite comical & not true. I’m only in one group chat & it’s with my bridal party … #keeptryingtrolls,” she responded.

Though the details about her “disliking” Ronda may be untrue, it is on the record that Bliss suffered back-to-back concussions when working with Ronda Rousey during the UFC fighter’s first WWE run. The first was at Hell In A Cell 2018 and the second was at a subsequent WWE Live Event just before Bliss’ scheduled match at Evolution.

“Hell In A Cell happened and I took a headlock takeover and when I did, my head went straight into the mat,” Bliss remembers. “This stuff happens and it’s no one’s fault. I had a really bad headache, I told my doctors, I said, ‘Hey, something’s not right, my head just doesn’t feel right.’ I landed in Orlando and I took the impact test and I failed it pretty good, and that’s when they diagnosed the concussion.

“I got called into Vince [McMahon’s] office and he said, ‘We’re going to give you time off. We’re going to send you to the best doctors and we’re going to figure out what’s going on. I want you to rest and recover because we need you to be one hundred percent.’ I started doing the concussion protocol. Start to go back to work, run the ropes, do the rolls, step by step until you’re able to have a match. I’m progressing, I’m doing well, I’ll be cleared for Evolution because that was my whole goal — to be cleared for Evolution [against Trish Stratus].

“The weekend before Evolution, they wanted me to have a weekend of live events before Evolution,” Bliss recalls. “[Ronda Rousey and I] slipped, crashed, and burned. I was in the training room, my nose was bleeding, I was crying. The doctor said, ‘I think you’re concussed.’ It’s like the process starts all over again. The day before Evolution, I was not cleared to be in the match. This is probably the match I was looking forward to the most, from the day I started in WWE, I said, ‘I wanted a match with Trish Stratus.’ It’s very heartbreaking when it’s out of your control.”

As of this writing, Alexa Bliss is not scheduled to appear at WrestleMania 38 next weekend. She last appeared at the Elimination Chamber 2022 Premium Live Event, suffering a loss to Bianca Belair in the six-woman Elimination Chamber match.

