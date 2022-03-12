Dirty Dango, FKA Fandango in the WWE, has joined the Control Your Narrative (CYN) promotion.

Fandango announced Tuesday that he will be joining the likes of Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman), EC3 and Killer Kross in the new wrestling company.

As of this writing, there are no details on when Dango will make his CYN debut, but the promotion has a show scheduled for March 31 in Dallas during WrestleMania Weekend.

Since his WWE release last July, Dango has been busy wrestling on the indies, and will be a part of the upcoming NWA Crockett Cup on March 19 and 20.

Per their official website, “CYN is completely independent of any wrestling promotion. Set to an original score, CYN blends professional wrestling, cinema, and harsh reality in what will become the true definition of ‘creative freedom’ for an industry that desperately needs it and any performer that truly seeks it.”

CYN held its first show last weekend at the Roof At Icon Park in Orlando, FL. Besides Scherr and EC3, the event featured other former WWE stars such as Big Damo (Killian Dain), Westin Blake and Austin Aries.

As noted earlier, CYN has landed a TV deal with Pro Wrestling TV, a new channel that will debut in April with a linear channel and on-demand streaming app, provided as a free ad-supported service to viewers across the world.

“With PWTV, the way professional wrestling is consumed will change forever,” said CYN co-founder EC3 in a press release. “We are very excited to partner with PWTV to bring the stories, skills, and abilities of a distinct and driven group of talents to the wrestling world.”

@TheDEEsciple Hey man… Fandango (aka Dirty Dango) is now apart of CYN… pic.twitter.com/po4iBuJLu6 — – 𝙹𝚎𝚜𝚜/𝙹 ! (-_•)💥🪝 || Nellis Fangirl 𓆩♡𓆪 (@luvgarganocole) March 12, 2022

