During an AdFreeShows.com Exclusive episode of the ARN Podcast, Arn Anderson spoke about Cody Rhodes deciding to leave AEW and talked about the impact that’s had on his current role with the company.

The AEW employee revealed that the situation has put him in limbo and he’s currently not under contract as a coach with AEW.

“Now that there is no longer Cody, I am no longer a coach technically,” Anderson said. “Any young guy in the back that has a question or wants to ask my advice, it’s not my job because I’m considered talent but I will help any one of those guys or a veteran for that matter. I’ve had a couple of nice discussions with CM Punk since he’s been back, he would ask my opinion on different things.

“So I’ve got a lot of experience, that’s just not my job. To be quite honest with you, even though I respect how much they call them coaches with AEW and how important they are with their wisdom, the BJs and the Jerry Lynns and the Dean Malenkos and the Billy Gunns, who are assisting this young talent on trying to figure out what to do and how much to do or dial it down a bit or dial it up, Dustin Rhodes. Huge influence on these young kids.

“Right now, to be honest with you, I’m kind of in limbo. Basically just being there with Brock, supporting him. We’re at all the TVs, the fact that we’re not on TV a lot of the time is we’re still there and he’s watching and he’s learning.

“We do these [AEW] Dark matches and I hope [the fans] know how to find those. That gives these young kids some reps that they normally wouldn’t get and it’s in front of a TV audience and lets you guys support them and critique them and do all the things that great wrestling fans do.”

It’s been widely reported that Cody Rhodes has signed with WWE and reportedly will debut as the surprise opponent for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38.

With Cody set to wrestle for WWE for the first time since 2016, Arn Anderson spoke about those reports and why he has no issue with Rhodes’ decision. The former coach of Cody said he had no idea what was going on behind the scenes between Tony Khan and Rhodes but believes he made this decision in the best interest of his family.

“I didn’t know all this other stuff was going on behind the scenes,” Anderson said. “He doesn’t owe anybody an explanation. Every female or male that’s in this industry will come to that point in time where they’ll make a decision and switch companies. If you do it in the vein of what’s best for my family, can’t go wrong.”

