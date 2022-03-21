Austin Theory recently spoke with TV Insider about Vince McMahon, who he has been working closely with.

Fans got to learn more about the WWE Chairman on The Pat McAfee Show. However, for Theory, there are still misconceptions about his boss, which is that he’s not nice.

“For me, there has always been the stigma of Vince McMahon that he is not nice or one-way about stuff. That it’s his way or no way. From what I’ve seen and my experience, he is on another level. All the hats he wears. He is so invested in everybody and somehow makes everything work. I think that’s so crazy to see him doing it for that long and staying that sharp.

“If I have a question or see anybody have a question, and they want to talk to him, they always get an answer. They always get a conversation. I think that is so cool to really see the passion he still has for what he does. It hasn’t left him at all. For me personally, it is cool to know this man’s a billionaire and still working like he has a grand in his bank account.

At WrestleMania 38, Austin Theory will be competing in singles action against Pat McAfee. The commentator is an inexperienced wrestler, having only had two matches before, and Theory spoke about if he feels extra pressure to make the match a success because of that.

“I think in WWE it’s one of those things where it’s the big leagues,” Austin Theory admitted. “Whether you are prepared or not, it’s going to show. You are swimming with sharks. I think there is no level after WWE. This is it. For me, I don’t’ get too much into my head. I’m pretty confident in what I can do. You can only be the best version of yourself. That’s where I keep my head. Who knows how this finally ends? I’m just excited. I expect the unexpected. I’m coming in with my head up and staying confident.”

