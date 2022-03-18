SmackDown star Happy Corbin recently spoke to the Johnny Dare Morning Show, where he detailed his relationship with Vince McMahon.

Having a good connection with the boss is something a lot of legends talk about be necessary to succeed in WWE. Corbin explained how they have a crazy one, which involved Vince slapping his back.

“We have a crazy relationship,” Corbin claimed. “Because he’s, you know, he’s like a big kid at times. Who also is like, the most powerful CEO, you know, you’ve ever met in your life. Like he’s got that, just that business swagger the way he walks around. But then if you’re not looking, he’ll smack you in the back of your head if you have that relationship with him.

“Like he’s hit me a couple of times. You know when someone does something and you just instantly just get angry and want to punch them in the face? But you haven’t like, seen who or what it was yet, it’s just, you’re instantly hot? He’s done to that a few times where I’m not paying attention. Or if I don’t have a shirt on or something.

“And he walks up, and I hate being slapped or smacked, he walks up and he smacks me in the back. Or, you know, across the back of the neck and I turn around ready to like, kill. And I see it’s him and he’s just belly laughing and there’s literally nothing I can do. It’s so funny but frustrating at the same time.”

Of course, being slapped and punched is something that all wrestlers have to go through, as that’s the nature of the industry. However, Happy Corbin much prefers a straight punch, “Punched is fine. Punched is fine. Smacked. I don’t like that smacking sensation.”

At WrestleMania 38 he will be going one on one with Drew McIntyre, in what is expected to be a physical match. He admitted that, “it’s been too long,” since he last pulled back on any of his punches. Which could be a sign of what is to come in Texas next month.

