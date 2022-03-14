Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre says Rey Mysterio was a great influence on him during his first run with the company. In fact, he says Mysterio once pushed for a storyline with McIntyre.

“I remember having a match on SmackDown on one time, which went really well – the first time we’d wrestled in a singles match,” McIntyre told Metro in the United Kingdom. “I wasn’t doing anything significant at the time, my career was on a bit of a downward spiral at the time.

“I really needed to get into a storyline or work with somebody that could get me back on the right path. Rey actually went to Vince himself and told him, ‘You’ve got something with this guy, I’d really love to do something with him.’ Never materialized, they had plans for him, unfortunately, but he really went out of his way to try and push for me.”

Drew McIntyre’s first run in WWE ended in 2014 when he was released by the company. After working to improve himself, McIntyre returned to WWE in 2017.

McIntyre’s second run in WWE began in the company’s NXT brand where he quickly rose to become NXT Champion before being sidelined by a torn biceps. McIntyre was called up to WWE’s main roster one year later after he had recovered from the injury. He ascended to the main event on RAW and won the WWE Championship on two occasions in 2020, including a win over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36.

Drew McIntyre said he relishes every opportunity to share a ring with Rey Mysterio and he wants to remind everyone – from wrestlers to fans – that Mysterio is a special performer.

“It’s such a privilege for me to tag with him,” McIntyre said. “And also to remind him how incredible he is because he’s so frickin’ humble, I think he forgets half the time!”

