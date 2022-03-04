Austin Theory recently spoke with WWE Deutschland about competing inside the Elimination Chamber.

The upcoming Raw Superstar got the chance to work inside the steel structure for the first time in his career at the recent premium event in Saudi Arabia. He spoke about what that was like, admitting that it was probably the worst decision he ever made climbing up the pod.

“There’s no better way than just watching it back and seeing my face, you know? At, at one point I had a plan and then after that, I was like, ‘I just gotta get out of here. Like I’m just, I just gotta get out’. And that was probably the worst decision I ever made,” he confessed. “Pretty, pretty scary being in there. But, I’m glad I’m alive so that’s all that matters, right?”

Austin Theory then spoke about the specific moment he was F5’d from the top of the pod by Brock Lesnar. This was the final spot of the match which led to Brock Lesnar becoming the WWE Champion.

“I don’t think the human body is supposed to spin like the top of a helicopter,” Austin Theory admitted. “Yeah, I don’t know, just like, this is, this doesn’t feel right, that’s all I know. Yeah, it was like, ‘here we are, okay’. Have you ever seen the, seen the funny videos where they’re like, ‘and at this moment, he realized he {looked down} up’. Yeah, exactly, that was me. That’s where time paused and I’m like, ‘this is it’.”

Austin Theory has recently been involved in a storyline with Vince McMahon, learning from the WWE Chairman on-screen. At the moment, he does not have a scheduled match at WrestleMania 38 this year.

