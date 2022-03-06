Austin Theory recently spoke with WWE Deutschland about getting the chance to work with Vince McMahon. The WWE Superstar has been involved in a storyline where Vince has mentored him. Theory says it has been an amazing experience. He also revealed that it is a great chance to learn.

“It’s amazing,” he admitted. “I remember the first time I found out we were going to do anything together, work together. I was nervous because I’m like, there’s no, there’s no bigger like star in, I feel like in WWE than Mr. McMahon. And then it comes to sports entertainment as a whole, you know, he’s definitely the first on that Mount Rushmore.

“To me, that’s like all going through my head when I gotta go, you know, sit down with him and we have to shoot this promo. And especially, you know, being live, it’s a lot of pressure. But I think over the time, like just learning from him and knowing what he wants and what he’s looking for, and just his, you know, mentorship and him helping mold me and understand, you know, how the WWE works, it’s, it’s awesome and I have no complaints about it whatsoever.”

Austin Theory also spoke about who are his dream opponents in wrestling. His main aim is to share the ring with John Cena. He believes that he has been climbing and building himself up ever since debuting on Monday Night Raw.

“John Cena. Every time, John Cena,” he claimed. “You know what, I, I feel personally that I just got to keep building myself and keep climbing that ladder and keep, you know, just impressing. I felt like I kicked that off when I got drafted to Raw taking out Jeff Hardy. You know, dealing with Rey Mysterio, Finn Balor, AJ Styles, all these names.

“Getting on, you know, the Raw Survivor Series team and being a sole survivor of that, being in the Royal Rumble and lasting over 20 minutes. I’m, I’m just climbing up and I’m building myself up.”

Austin Theory also claimed he wants to give John Cena something to compete with. Theory made it clear that he is not going to back down or give up on this journey.

“I want to give John something to compete with, you know? Because that’s somebody I feel like has so many accomplishments and it takes a lot to be on that level. And I just want to have something to offer,” he said. “And I feel like, you know, I’m on my way. So let’s definitely make that happen though because I’m not going to say no to it. I’m not going to back down. I’m not going to give up.”

