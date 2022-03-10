On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that there is talk of Bron Breakker going to the main roster pretty quickly.

It is unknown how quick the transition is, but he and Gable Steveson are supposed to be main roster bound. The former NXT Champion appeared on Monday Night Raw this week, picking up a tag team victory.

Bron Breakker is also set to be involved in the main roster house shows this weekend. During the recent NXT Roadblock show, he did lose the NXT Championship to Dolph Ziggler. However, it was Tommaso Ciampa who was pinned during the triple threat match.

While it has not been confirmed, it is expected that Bron Breakker will face Ziggler in a title match at NXT Stand & Deliver.

When it comes to Gable Steveson, it is unknown when he will be making his debut within WWE. The Olympic Gold medalist was featured in the draft last year, being placed on Raw. Since that point, he has yet to make an appearance on-screen but has been backstage at several premium events though.

Breakker recently praised WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg for providing some advice to him. The NXT 2.0 star revealed that he’s provided some wise words to him, particularly about being respectful.

“He gave me some wise words,” Breakker said. “Just some things but I’ve been around the business a long time and I’ve been brought up in it man. It’s put food on the table for my family so I’ve been around it. I had an idea of how the etiquette is and how to act backstage and how to handle your business. He just gave me some wise words, very similar to my dad’s advice, go to work, keep your head down, be respectful to everybody and handle your business and be a pro.”

