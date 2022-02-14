WWE Superstar Gable Steveson recently spoke with KTSP about his future in professional wrestling. While the Olympic Gold medalist has been signed with WWE for a while, he has yet to officially debut inside the ring. However, he teased the possibility of doing something at WrestleMania 38.

“It’s not slowing down,” he said on finishing his amateur run. “Right when March ends I am going to be picking it up. I think I am going to head to WrestleMania, and probably do something. I don’t know what from there, you’ll see. It just picks up from there, there is no break.”

Gable Steveson also spoke about his experiences backstage with WWE. He admitted to soaking everything in, as he is trying to be ready to go as soon as WWE calls upon him.

“I do things here and there, there are sometimes I will go to Monday Night Raw, and I will show up and I’ll be in the back. Just sit around, and a lot of those times I am really just soaking it in,” he said. “I’ll look at what Brock does throughout the whole time, I’ll look at Big E, I look at how they handle themselves, and keep it so when my time comes I am already hip to everything and I am ready to go.

“When I go to them, you really never see me on the stage. If someone takes a picture of me backstage, you’ll see me backstage, but I am really there just soaking in the energy. Like, pin-pointing everything they do and everything I see. There’s times where, I follow Kurt Angle on Instagram. He’ll post a video and I am looking at how he looks, how he talks, how he moves. So, when it’s my time I am perfecting it already.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit KTSP with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]