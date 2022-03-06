On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that plans have once again changed regarding Cody Rhodes. As of this past Friday’s edition of SmackDown, he was on the internal books with creative being ready for his debut. However, now that is uncertain and his future is up in the air.

While the situation with Cody Rhodes and WWE is not considered to be over, it is a case of waiting and seeing how things play out. WWE thought they had the former AEW Executive Vice President, but right now, they are unsure about that.

There have been conflicting reports regarding the former three-time TNT Champion from the moment he left All Elite Wrestling. Cody Rhodes himself is yet to make any form of public comment regarding his future plans in wrestling, or if he plans to stop competing altogether. It remains uncertain at this point whether he will be returning to WWE.

During the recent media call, Tony Khan went into detail about why he didn’t pick up Cody Rhodes’ option. He had the ability to extend his deal with the company but did not want to keep someone who didn’t want to be there.

“I don’t want to get too deep into it, because a lot of this is personal between me and him. But, I tried to reach a longer agreement with him, beyond what we had for the option years,” he said. “And it sounded like at one point I think we were going to, honestly. When we couldn’t settle on it, the last thing I wanted to do was keep somebody here that isn’t going to want to be here.

“So, it didn’t look like we were going to get a longer deal done, and I would have loved to have done it, and I have a lot of respect for him. But, when we didn’t come to terms on that it made it pretty clear where we’re going to end up on things. That being said, I have said nothing but respectful stuff about Cody, and I will continue to.”

