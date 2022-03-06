AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with Jim Varsallone about the upcoming AEW Revolution event. He specifically focused on the match between Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley, admitting he expects a fantastic match between them.

“Well, I am very excited for Danielson vs. Moxley. Those are two of the best wrestlers in the world, and I have been really excited for this match, as much as anything on the card. And I think they’re just going to have a fantastic, fantastic bout,” he stated. “I am really looking forward to that one.

“I think through their interviews, and through steam that has connected on TV, it is a match that people are very invested in now. Jon and Bryan have created a very, very interesting story here. People really want to see what’s going to happen with the two of them.”

Tony Khan also revealed Jon Moxley had a specific role in helping Bryan Danielson join the company. The former AEW World Champion vouched for the company in a bid to get Bryan to sign.

“I don’t know if people know, Jon Moxley is a big reason why Bryan Danielson came to AEW in the first place. He really vouched for this place, he gave his word to Bryan that this is a great place to work. And that helped connect me to Bryan Danielson, that Mox gave him that reference, you know,” Tony stated. “That I am a good person to work for and that this is a good company to come to.”

The AEW President also spoke about the importance of signing Bryan Danielson. He believes the former WWE Champion is one of the biggest wrestlers in the world. Tony Khan also added that Bryan and Moxley know each other very well.

“Bryan Danielson is one of the biggest wrestlers in the world,” Tony stated. “One of the most recognizable, successful, famous wrestlers on the planet, and when he came to AEW, it was a huge get for us. Their story goes back a long time, they know each other very well. I think they are going to have an amazing match.”

