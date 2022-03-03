During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Amari Miller lost feeling in her arms and legs during her recent injury. Tests were taken at the hospital following the situation, which took place at the recent NXT 2.0 taping. It has since been confirmed Miller suffered a concussion after the match against Lash Legend.

The match included a few instances of sloppy offense until Miller hit a moonsault. She then charged back at Legend, who sent her face-first into the turnbuckles. Legend then scooped her to her shoulders and then drove Miller into the mat for the pin to win. However, after that spot, Amari Miller was checked on by the medical team, and she ended up having to be stretchered to the back.

Since the injury, Amari Miller has been active on social media, confirming her injury and thanking the WWE Universe. One fan wrote that it appeared Miller did not suffer a concussion, but Miller responded and wrote, “#concussion”

Miller re-tweeted a GIF of her moonsault and wrote, “You never know fear until you conquer it!”

Miller also thanked everyone who checked in on her, writing, “Much love to everyone that had reached out! We gonna keep on moving [muscle flex emoji] [green heart emoji] [folded hands emoji]”

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Samoa Joe spoke about his time working with NXT 2.0 stars. He put over several people on the roster about the potential that they have.

“Being in the PC at the time with a lot of young talent, working with guys who are there now,” Samoa Joe said. “I want to put over a few NXT talent here, I think The Creed Brothers are going to be amazing. I think you know, Solo Sikoa. He has the family behind him, I think he’s going to be an amazing cat, I could go on and on.

“I think the world of a lot of the NXT 2.0 talent over there, I think young Bron Breakker is going to be amazing. I was disappointed I didn’t get to work with him a little bit more before he’s going to make his eventual rise to the top. Because, once again, it’s in the genes, and he knows what’s up.”

