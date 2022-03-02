Former WWE Superstar Samoa Joe was a recent guest on Busted Open Radio.

During the interview, he gave his thoughts on the reported match between Vince McMahon and Pat McAfee that is rumored to be happening at WrestleMania 38. The former NXT Champion believes every ‘Mania should have a celebrity, and the SmackDown commentator would be top of his list.

“My thoughts were, every WrestleMania, I think needs a little bit of celebrity involvement,” Joe said. “And if you’re going to have a celebrity involved, I definitely would have Pat McAfee at the top of that list. The guy has dove full head in. When I met him initially, I thought I wouldn’t like him. I was proven wrong within five minutes of having a conversation with him. Which is something people rarely do when they meet me.”

It is currently unknown whether or not the match will actually happen in April. However, Samoa Joe pointed out that Pat McAfee is passionate about the business and believes that Austin Theory will be involved in any potential match, which he claimed would be interesting.

“(He is) very, very passionate about the business. I know he wants to go out there and perform at a high level. Not just go out there and kind of go through the motions. I don’t really have any questions about Pat,” Joe stated. “Vince, he does his best to keep himself in shape, that’s a tough load to bear coming up at ‘Mania time. I could see some Austin Theory involvement. It will be interesting to say the least, I am good with Pat being involved.”

Vince McMahon will appear as a guest on The Pat McAfee Show this Thursday.

