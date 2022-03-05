Santino Marella is reportedly backstage at tonight’s Impact Wrestling Sacrifice pay-per-view, according to PWInsider.

It’s unclear if the former WWE Intercontinental Champion will be making an appearance on tonight’s pay-per-view.

Marella has worked for Impact Wrestling in the past. He appeared on Bound For Glory (2017) and in 2018 appeared on an episode of IMPACT.

Santino Marella also had co-hosted Impact’s show “Behind the Lights” on Twitch.

Impact’s 2022 Sacrifice event will take place from Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. We will have live coverage of Sacrifice, beginning at 8 pm ET. Below is the card:

Moose (c) vs. Heath for the IMPACT World Championship

Mickie James (c) vs. Tasha Steelz for the IMPACT Knockouts World Championship

Alex Shelley vs. Jay White

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. TBA for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship or the ROH Women’s World Championship

The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) (c) vs. Violent By Design (Eric Young & Joe Doering) w/Deaner for the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay) (c) vs. The Influence (Madison Rayne & Tenille Dashwood) for the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship

Trey Miguel (c) vs. Jake Something for the IMPACT X-Division Championship

Rhino vs. Eddie Edwards

PCO vs. Jonah

The pre-show will see Gisele Shaw face Lady Frost, and Rich Swann & Willie Mack take on Matt Taven & Mike Bennett live on YouTube at 7:30pm ET.

