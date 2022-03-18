Marko Stunt’s AEW contract reportedly expires in May.

As noted back in late January, Stung announced that he was taking indie and international bookings amid speculation and rumors on his AEW future. While Stunt had been off AEW TV for a few months, it was noted then that he was still under contract and being paid by AEW, but that his contract was expiring soon. There was no date given at that point, and there was no word on Stunt’s future, but there was a feeling that it was significant when Stunt was not used when Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus won the AEW World Tag Team Titles that same month.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that Stunt’s contract runs until May, at the same time AEW has several other contracts coming due. While he has not been backstage for recent TV tapings or used on TV, Stunt is still with the company.

It was noted that Stunt has not been mentioned in any creative plans moving forward, and there have been merchandise designs pitched for Jurassic Express, but Stunt was not featured on those designs at all.

Stunt has reportedly expressed his willingness to prove himself and remain with AEW, but there’s no word on how officials have reacted to that. Joey Janela recently confirmed that he is leaving AEW when his contract expires and in that same interview he mentioned how AEW officials have “ghosted” Stunt.

“I’ve had times where I’ve injured people of course, everyone has,” Janela said. “But once you get that reputation, it’s hard to break that. I’ve had a string of bad luck throughout my AEW career and that may have been the straw that broke the camel’s back but I don’t know because they don’t communicate with me. They did the same thing to Marko Stunt. They just stopped talking to him, but I appreciate them, but if you have talent relations, I know Christopher Daniels would love nothing more than to tell me I am no longer with the company. But it is what it is. I am not sad, I am not mad, I am not mad at anyone, I had a wonderful experience.”

Stunt has not wrestled for AEW since teaming with Fuego del Sol for a loss to Shawn Spears and Wardlow on the October 4 Elevation episode, which was taped on September 29. His last singles match for AEW was a loss to Serpentico on the October 5 Dark episode, taped on September 11. Stunt then worked the GCW Fight Club event on October 9, teaming with Joey Janela for a loss to Starboy Charlie and Chris Dickinson. He also appeared at The Wrld On GCW in January, worked GCW’s Don’t Tell Me What To Do event in late February, teaming with Janela for a loss to AJ Gray and Matthew Justice, and has made a few appearances.

Stunt debuted with AEW at the inaugural Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on May 25, 2019.

