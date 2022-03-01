Johnny Gargano is not expected to debut with AEW within the next month, as was noted by Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

Earlier this week the former NXT Champion reaffirmed that he is a free agent and is taking indie bookings. Sadly, for Anyone that is hoping this would lead to an impending AEW debut, it does not look to be in the cards.

It was also mentioned that two other wrestlers do look to be appearing for AEW in the near future: Jeff Hardy and Sw3rve The Realest. There are no exact dates known at the moment, but they are each set to join Tony Khan’s company in the coming weeks.

There have been a lot of hints regarding Jeff Hardy both on television and social media lately. The Young Bucks and Matt Hardy are running a skit that is all about how Jeff’s WWE career ended on Being The Elite.

Johnny Gargano has not wrestled since his WWE contract expired. He explained to ComicBook.com why that was the case, admitting that he wanted to just focus on his wife and baby for that period of time.

“I just wanted to completely break free of all that and refresh myself. And especially with a baby coming soon, I wanted to be in the best headspace I possibly could,” Gargano explained. “Not only for Candice but also for the baby.

