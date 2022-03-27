As seen in the video below, WWE has released a new clip that gives a behind-the-scenes look at Logan Paul and The Miz training for WrestleMania 38. Logan has been consistently confident in each of his interviews, even saying that he’s picked up the sport faster than Bad Bunny.

The YouTube star continued with that same sentiment, explaining that he’s adapting to pro wrestling quickly.

“Today’s been great. We’re getting physical, we’re seeing how good I can wrestle, and honestly, I’m f**king great, dude,” Logan said.

“Training Logan Paul has been one of the easiest celebrity trainings I’ve ever done,” Shane Helms said. “He’s a natural athlete, natural charisma, he’s a natural athlete. It’s just a matter of feeding him the information, he processes it and, dude, it’s been super easy.”

“Logan Paul, I had a bar set,” The Miz commented. “He has exceeded the bar every step of the way. This kid is on another level, he’s gonna be good.”

“It’s been on my bucket list since I was a little kid to jump off the top rope,” Logan continued on. “I’ve been insisting to Miz that I go airborne. I just want to beat the s**t out of The Mysterios. He said he’s gonna smack me, well, I’m gonna smack him.”

The interview continues as Logan Paul talks about teaming with The Miz and how much he’s been enjoying the process of becoming a WWE superstar.

As noted, Logan Paul and The Miz will team up to face Dominik and Rey Mysterio on Night One of WrestleMania 38, this Saturday, April 2.

You can see the full video below:

