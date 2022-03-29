Bianca Belair cut some strands off RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch’s hair on this week’s RAW.

The incident occurred after Lynch and Belair brawled in the ring five nights before their WrestleMania 38 match. After striking Belair with a steel chair, Lynch pulled out a pair of scissors and tried to cut off Belair’s braid. Belair retaliated by hitting Lynch with two KOD’s before grabbing for the scissors. She then proceeded to cut Lynch’s hair. The segment ended with Lynch seething on her knees as the crowd chanted “You deserve it!”

Later on RAW, an enraged Lynch referred to Belair as “a b–ch” in a backstage segment interview.

On RAW Talk, Bianca Belair held up Lynch’s hair as a trophy, while speaking to Sarah Schreiber.

“Tonight was wild,” Belair admitted. “I thought I’d seen all of Becky’s tricks, but never in a million years did I think she’d show up with a pair of scissors to try and cut my braid. I’ve told her so many times already, don’t you dare touch my braid. And she dared anyway, and this is what happens [holds up Becky’s hair].”

Belair concluded, “If Becky hasn’t learned yet, there’s nothing she can do to stop me from taking her title at WrestleMania.”

Belair vs. Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship is set for WrestleMania Saturday on April 2.

You can see below for clips of the Bianca Belair – Becky Lynch segment from RAW.

