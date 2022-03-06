It looks as though “The Charismatic Enigma” Jeff Hardy is headed to AEW as soon as this Wednesday, March 9.

In a new update from Fightful, it was noted that Jeff Hardy “will be All Elite soon”, and his first TV appearance may come as soon as the next Dynamite episode. Jeff is scheduled to be at the arena for AEW this Wednesday but it’s to be determined if he will actually appear on the show.

Hardy will become a free agent from WWE when his non-compete expires this Wednesday, March 9. There have been rumors and speculation on Jeff joining his brother Matt Hardy in AEW, and this was even teased on AEW Dynamite earlier last month.

Hardy has been on a mini-concert tour as of late, promoting his music and art. He and Matt have announced their final run tour, as noted at this link. The tour kicks off on Saturday, March 12 at a Big Time Wrestling event in Webster, MA as The Hardy Boys will face the winners of The SAT vs. The Briscoes earlier in the night.

As we’ve noted, WWE released Hardy in early December after he reportedly turned down an offer to go to rehab from the company. This came after an incident at the December 4 WWE live event in Edinburg, Texas, where Hardy became sluggish as the six-man main event went on, then tagged out, and disappeared through the crowd with security following him. He was pulled from the road after that incident and then released. Matt Hardy later stated that he didn’t feel like Jeff needed rehab at that point and that he was in a good place in his life.

In the weeks that followed, it was reported that WWE Talent Relations head John Laurinaitis called Hardy to talk about possibly bringing him back, and offered to put him into the 2022 Hall of Fame Class. Hardy reportedly turned the offer down and asked for his drug test results from when he was released in December because he knew he wasn’t going to test positive for any recreational drugs. It took Hardy and his wife Beth six weeks to get the results back, but when they did, it was confirmed that Hardy wasn’t intoxicated or under the influence of drugs during the incident at the live event.

Stay tuned for updates on Jeff Hardy.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]