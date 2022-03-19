AEW star Dr. Britt Baker has made it clear that she doesn’t “have to” continue working a day job as a dentist, but chooses to because she’s “a f—ing rockstar” at two careers.

As noted earlier, Baker issued a statement after losing the AEW Women’s World Championship to Thunder Rosa on the St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite. Baker revealed how she was back at her day job “on 2 hours of sleep” after getting “bruised and cut up” in the Steel Cage Match against Rosa.

While others relax & recover on their day off, I’m just leaving the dental office for the day – bruised and cut up, on 2 hours of sleep after traveling halfway across the country. I might have lost, but I gave you all the best damn women’s championship reign that none of you undeserving idiots will appreciate until I’m champion again. This will always be my division. To all those I paved the way wave for, you’re welcome. -DMD

A fan who replied to Baker’s tweet wondered why the wrestler continues to work a day job despite being featured prominently on national TV every week. You can see Britt Baker’s response below.

No. I don’t have to. I chose to because I’m a fucking rockstar at two careers, not just one. #ROLEMODEL #DMD https://t.co/qdOtXlSGEi — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) March 18, 2022

