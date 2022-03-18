Britt Baker took to social media this evening and issued her first public comments since losing the AEW Women’s World Championship to Thunder Rosa last night during the St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite.

Baker noted in her statement below that she gave fans the best damn Women’s Championship reign and that the AEW Women’s division will always be her division.

While others relax & recover on their day off, I’m just leaving the dental office for the day – bruised and cut up, on 2 hours of sleep after traveling halfway across the country. I might have lost, but I gave you all the best damn women’s championship reign that none of you undeserving idiots will appreciate until I’m champion again. This will always be my division. To all those I paved the way wave for, you’re welcome. -DMD

Before losing last night, Britt Baker had been the AEW Women’s Champion since May 30, 2021, after she defeated Hikaru Shida at Double Or Nothing. As noted, Baker extended her contract with AEW last year.

