WWE Champion Brock Lesnar feels like there’s a lot of laziness in the world.

Lesnar recently spoke with Newsday’s Alfonso A. Castillo and was asked about when he defeated The Rock to become the youngest WWE Champion at SummerSlam 2002, and if when he looks back on that version of Brock Lesnar to compare him to the younger wrestlers of today, does he think he had his head on his shoulders better than what he sees in the locker room today.

“I think, yeah,” Lesnar responded. “I think when I put my mind to something I become totally invested. Think about this: I grew up in West South Dakota and started wrestling when I was 5 years old. All I ever wanted to become was a champion. I became a champion wrestler. I wanted to play in the NFL. I did that. I wanted to fight. I became the UFC heavyweight champion. I wanted to farm. I wanted to be a butcher. I wanted to do all these things. When I put my mind to whatever I want to do, I get it done. And that’s consistency . . .”

Lesnar continued and touted his work ethic, and mentioned The Rock, Pat McAfee and WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon as being real go-getters who refuse to hear “no.” Lesnar believes that is what the world is lacking, but there’s a lot of laziness to go with it.

“I just have a work ethic like no other, and it shows,” he said. “If you followed me around for seven days, you would understand why I am who I am. And the people that get ahead and are successful — like Dwayne Johnson, and Vince McMahon and Pat McAfee — are just go-getting [expletive] that refuse the answer ‘no.’ And that’s what’s lacking in this world. I think there’s a lot of laziness.”

Lesnar was then asked about his recent comments on The Pat McAfee Show, where he said the younger wrestlers need to figure out how to get over instead of worrying about their next high spot. You can click here for those comments from last month. Castillo pointed to how some people were saying those comments were easy for Lesnar to say because of his genetics. Lesnar, who turns 45 in July, responded and said excuses are easy to come up with. He also commented on how he’ll outwork anybody, and look as good as he does at 45.

“They can come up with all kinds of [expletive] excuses if they want to. That’s easy to do,” Lesnar said. “But get out there and do something with yourself. Everybody wants to bash the guys that get over or are successful. They always want to undercut it, because they can’t figure it out. I’ll outwork anybody. That’s just what I do . . . I’ll be 45 and I look as good as I do. And I feel good, you know? Get off your lazy [expletive] and go do something with yourself, instead of taking your handout check.”

Castillo then asked Lesnar if he sees the work ethic he’s describing in his WrestleMania 38 opponent, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

“He’s a workhorse, yes,” Lesnar responded.

