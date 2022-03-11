During an exclusive interview with AdFreeShows.com, former NXT Champion Bron Breakker spoke about his recent appearance on Monday Night RAW where he teamed with Tommaso Ciampa to take on Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler.

Reflecting on his first match on the main roster, Breakker spoke about why he enjoys the WWE Universe so much and treated this match as an opportunity to improve as an athlete and a person.

“My entire career in athletics, in general, has just been held to a higher standard because of the name and the legacy and the pedigree and everything,” Breakker said. “It’s really nothing new to me being put in a situation where I’m under pressure or anything like that but I’m cool man. I just see this as another opportunity for me to improve as an athlete and as a person. It’s been a really cool experience man, I love the WWE Universe, how accepting they’ve been of me. It’s been a really cool warm welcoming, it’s been a heck of a ride man. So much fun.

“It was a great experience, I learned a ton of things. Monday night, there’s a feeling to it. It’s a unique feeling just being on Monday Night RAW, it’s the biggest show and it’s just crazy man. It was crazy to even think that I was going to get to be a part of that, get to perform. It was such an honor for me to be there man, so cool. I got to meet and talk with a ton of the superstars and get all kinds of tips and help with things they wanted to extend to me and help me be successful. It was such a blast.”

Unfortunately for Breakker, he lost his NXT World Championship at NXT Roadblock in a triple threat match involving Ciampa and new Champion, Dolph Ziggler. Continuing to speak about his match on RAW, Breakker revealed the one piece of advice he got from talent in the locker room and how he intends to improve on that in the future.

“Probably smile more,” Bron Breakker said, when talking about the big takeaway he had from his match on RAW. “Everybody was telling me that, I’m not sure I’ve been coached up on that thus far but that’s just another thing I got to work on and figure out how to make it my own, how to make it unique in my own way. I got so many coaching points to learn from that experience man, there’s so many things I can be able to take away from being apart of that. It was an honor.”

