Impact Wrestling has announced two more matches for their Multiverse of Matches event at WrestleCon during WrestleMania 38 Weekend.

It was announced today that The Bullet Club’s Jay White will face Impact’s Chris Sabin, while NJPW’s Tomohiro Ishii will face Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Eddie Edwards.

White is technically a NJPW wrestler, but he is representing The Bullet Club at Multiverse of Matches. Edwards is signed to Impact, but is the leader of the Honor No More stable, and is representing Pro Wrestling NOAH at Multiverse of Matches, according to the match announcement from Impact, seen below.

Impact’s Multiverse of Matches show at WrestleCon will take place on Friday, April 1 at 9pm ET from the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas, TX. It will air live on FITE TV. Impact will then present a midnight show featuring the throwback-style IPWF (Impact Provincial Wrestling Federation) brand.

Below is the updated card for Multiverse of Matches:

Ultimate X Match

Participants TBA

The Bullet Club vs. Impact

Jay White vs. Chris Sabin

NJPW vs. Pro Wrestling NOAH

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Eddie Edwards

ROH vs. Impact

ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers

