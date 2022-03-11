Chavo Guerrero was a recent guest on The Wrestling Inc. Daily where he spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman about the creative freedom in AEW.

“Absolutely, that’s one thing that was cool about AEW,” he said on the freedom. “They kind of just gave you a direction and then let you do what you want to do. So, we were definitely involved with everything with that, and talking with Andrade. I wouldn’t help him with his matches, because that was him. But definitely promos and backstage stuff, I would say, ‘hey, try this, don’t do that, let’s go this route.’ He was great to work with.”

Andrade is one of many stars on AEW’s roster that WWE opted to release. Guerrero pointed out that some talent work and some don’t in WWE, noting how in his era great talent was let go that he questioned.

“WWE is just a different animal, man,” Chavo said. “Sometimes you hit, and sometimes you don’t. Sometimes Vince wants to put the machine behind you, and sometimes he doesn’t. Who knows? Even when we were there they would let go of these guys that I saw money in, and then keep guys that sometimes saw that it was more of a stretch. You’re kind of like, ‘What? That doesn’t really make sense, what is this?’”

Chavo Guerrero then compared the control that producers have in matches for WWE and AEW. He believes there needs to be a happy medium with this situation, feeling WWE micromanages, while AEW does not do enough.

“In WWE the producers, the agents, they really got involved in your matches. In AEW, they kind of let you do your own thing,” he revealed. “So, it’s almost like we need a happy medium. In WWE they micromanage you at times, and in AEW they didn’t do enough, I felt. I felt they really need to help a lot of the young guys just put things in the right spots.

“These guys are such talented wrestlers and such talented athletes, but sometimes it’s a spot fest. You’ve seen it, it’s just doing spots, and spots, just to do a spot. You know, just because you can do a backflip doesn’t mean you should do a backflip. I think that they need help in that.”

