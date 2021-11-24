As we’ve noted, former WWE Superstar Chavo Guerrero Jr. sent out a controversial tweet after Seth Rollins suffered an attack from a fan on this week’s RAW.

Through the tweet, which received a ton of backlash, Guerrero essentially questioned the toughness of modern day pro wrestlers.

On Tuesday, Guerrero clarified that he meant no disrespect to Rollins.

That got out of hand quickly. Instead of deleting, I will own it & say no disrespect to @WWERollins I have had many agree & many disagree. Only comes from love of this Biz that has feed my fam for 85 yrs. The fact is, Seth should have never been put in that position in the first place

Rollins has yet to address Guerrero’s earlier comment. He did speak to TMZ a day after RAW to detail his “terrifying” experience of fending off a crazed fan at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

