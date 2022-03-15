Chris Jericho has filed to trademark the name of his new stable in AEW.

Last week’s AEW Dynamite on TBS saw Jericho and Jake Hager turn on Santana and Ortiz, then side with Daniel Garcia and 2point0 to form The Jericho Appreciation Society. The five heels then destroyed Santana, Ortiz and Eddie Kingston before posing together and flipping the crowd off. You can see video from the segment below.

Jericho filed to trademark “Jericho Appreciation Society” and “JAS” on March 10. The following use descriptions were included with Jericho’s USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) filings:

“Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Bandanas; Hooded sweatshirts”

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a group of professional wrestlers and sports entertainers; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a group of professional wrestlers and sports entertainers; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a group of professional wrestlers and sports entertainers; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring group of professional wrestlers and sports entertainers in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes”

ShopAEW recently released a JAS t-shirt, which you can also see below.

These trademark filings come after Jericho filed to trademark “Sports Entertainer” and “The Influencer” in recent weeks.

